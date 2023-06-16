Recall Roundup: SUVs, Frozen Fruit, Baby Tents
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are new safety alerts associated with some popular SUVs due to a fire hazard, frozen fruit over potential contamination, and a warning about a line of baby tents related to suffocation risk and fall hazard.
- Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
- Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
- CPSC warns consumers to immediately stop using CCATTO baby tents due to suffocation risk and fall hazard
