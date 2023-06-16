Facebook
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center hosting 'Engaging the Generations' event June 17

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center hosting 'Engaging the Generations' event.
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center hosting 'Engaging the Generations' event.(Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health organizations like the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center are continuing to bridge the gap in cancer care for folks who may not have access to what they need.

They are targeting the minority population in north Baton Rouge through a $2 million grant from the Merck Foundation.

Mary Bird Perkins will host their first big event since receiving the grant on Saturday, June 17.

It’s called “Engaging the Generations” and is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greater King David Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.

Officials said they will be sharing the importance of knowing your family’s cancer history, risk factors and preventative measures you can take.

The event is geared toward African American men, women and youth.

You can find more info here: Engaging the generations aims to empower community.

RELATED STORIES

