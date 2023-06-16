Man accused of killing woman, injuring another in drive-by shooting turned crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested a man after a woman was shot and killed while she and another person were driving, causing their vehicle to crash into a ditch.

RELATED: 2 injured in car crash, 1 person shot

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, George Quinones IV, 20, was arrested on Thursday, June 15, and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of first-degree murder; attempted first-degree murder; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; aggravated criminal damage to property; assault by drive-by shooting; and firearm/machine gun handling.

George Quinones IV (East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

Arrest records state the two victims were traveling on Greenwell Street after a party when someone, later identified by investigators as Quinones, in a white SUV began to shoot at their vehicle around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, according to arrest records.

Surveillance video showed multiple “muzzle flashes” from inside a white SUV that was following behind the victim’s vehicle, according to the arrest report.

The report stated the surviving victim told investigators that the shooting continued until the victim’s vehicle ran off the road and overturned, causing both victims to be thrown from the vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle then stopped on the roadway and the suspect began to shoot at their overturned vehicle, according to arrest records.

Responding deputies reported both victims suffered injuries in the crash but only one had been shot.

Emergency officials took both victims to the hospital, where the victim who was shot later died from her injuries, according to arrest records.

There were over 50 spent shell casings of various calibers at the scene, officials reported.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.