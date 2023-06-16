Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Juneteenth Music Festival returning to Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Juneteenth is a celebration, as African Americas honor their enslaved ancestors and relatives, who finally got the message that they were free.

The City of Donaldsonville will be hosting its 27th Annual Juneteenth Music Festival Saturday, June 17, 2023. The city and festival committee have carried on the Juneteenth Festival tradition locally since its inception in 1996. It was started by former Donaldsonville Mayor, the late Bernard “BJ” Francis Sr., and his late wife, Janet Ganes Francis.

The music festival is happening from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville, La.

You can bring your family, chairs, and umbrella and listen to the sounds of South Louisiana musicians and learn about Juneteenth’s history. Officials said you can enjoy cuisine from local food vendors, shop, stop by a health fair focused on African-Health, and get vaccinated.

Donaldsonville residents can also sign up for the American Red Cross smoke detector installation and also drive through the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank’s non-perishable food distribution.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 16
Excessive Heat Warning issued with dangerous heat continuing into the weekend
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a business in the...
Crews extinguish fire at business on Scenic Highway
Info from all Louisiana driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Tigers continue making preps for Tennessee in Omaha for CWS