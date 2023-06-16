Juneteenth Music Festival returning to Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Juneteenth is a celebration, as African Americas honor their enslaved ancestors and relatives, who finally got the message that they were free.

The City of Donaldsonville will be hosting its 27th Annual Juneteenth Music Festival Saturday, June 17, 2023. The city and festival committee have carried on the Juneteenth Festival tradition locally since its inception in 1996. It was started by former Donaldsonville Mayor, the late Bernard “BJ” Francis Sr., and his late wife, Janet Ganes Francis.

The music festival is happening from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville, La.

You can bring your family, chairs, and umbrella and listen to the sounds of South Louisiana musicians and learn about Juneteenth’s history. Officials said you can enjoy cuisine from local food vendors, shop, stop by a health fair focused on African-Health, and get vaccinated.

Donaldsonville residents can also sign up for the American Red Cross smoke detector installation and also drive through the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank’s non-perishable food distribution.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.