Funeral homes, coroner's offices at odds over cremation fees

Funeral homes, coroner’s offices at odds over cremation fees.
Funeral homes, coroner’s offices at odds over cremation fees.(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not clear when coroners in Louisiana began charging grieving families a fee for the permit needed to cremate their loved ones, but a new legal opinion clearly spells out that there is nothing in state law to support that practice.

The consequence is that dying in Louisiana may be more expensive for your family, depending on which coroner has your body.

That’s because some coroners across the state are now abandoning the fee, which has padded their budgets for years and made dying in Louisiana more costly for families. Other coroners will continue charging families for cremation permits.

The I-Team dug into the fight that this legal opinion has sparked between funeral homes and coroner’s offices across the state.

