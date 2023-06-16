Excessive Heat Warning issued with dangerous heat continuing into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for most of south Louisiana through 7 p.m. Friday evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 16

The warning indicates the potential for heat index values to reach or exceed 113°.

Actual high temperatures will range from the mid to upper 90s, with a few showers and t-storms possible. Try to limit your time outdoors today, especially during the peak heating hours.

Heat Persists into the Weekend

Additional Excessive Heat Warnings are likely into the weekend, with highs continuing to top out in the upper 90s and heat index values climbing above 110° in many neighborhoods.

The pattern largely remains unchanged, with rain chances hovering around 30% and a close eye on storm complexes to our north that will at times flirt with moving into our local area. Any storms that do sneak in from the north will have the potential to be strong to severe.

Some Relief Possible Next Week

Latest model guidance is beginning to signal a bit of a pattern change as we head into next week. We’ll still see dangerous heat for the first part of the week, but it’s now looking like we’ll see an upper-low moving westward across the Deep South during the mid to latter part of the week. That upper-low should translate into more cloud cover and better rain chances, which in turn should mean a bit less heat.

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight a tropical wave near the coast of Africa this morning. That wave is given a 40% chance of development by the early part of next week. It’s unusual to see something develop that far out in the Atlantic this early in the season, but unusually warm sea surface temperatures point toward increased odds for development. We’ve got plenty of time to monitor its progress in the days ahead.

