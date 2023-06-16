CRIME STOPPERS: Alleged car thief wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify a person accused of theft.

According to BRPD, on May 2, 2023, around 2 p.m., the man allegedly stole a car while it was parked outside of a convenience store in the 2700 block of Florida Boulevard.

The vehicle was recovered but was found heavily damaged, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

