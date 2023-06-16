Crews extinguish fire at business on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a business in the early morning hours of Friday, June 16.

It happened at Edwards Auto Sales and Repairs located at 2763 Scenic Highway around 3 a.m.

A vehicle caught fire in a bay, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. A passerby called the fire department. Crews were able to get the fire under control.

Curt Monte with BRFD said no one was injured.

The incident is under investigation.

