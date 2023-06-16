Child sex abuser receives 35-year prison sentence
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man who pleaded guilty to multiple sexual abuse counts was sentenced on Wednesday, June 14, to 35 years in prison, according to the 21st Judicial District Court.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said David Cozadd, 58, of Hammond, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual battery and was sentenced by Judge Jeffrey Johnson. He added Cozadd must also register as a sex offender for life.
Cozadd was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office on July 21, 2022, after an investigation into a report of indecent behavior with juveniles, according to Perrilloux.
