All-clear given after BRPD HQ evacuated as precaution

Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters
Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department’s headquarters was evacuated as a precaution on Friday, June 16.

A department spokesman later released the following statement:

Baton Rouge Police HQ was evacuated around 12:20pm today as a precautionary measure. A citizen was cleaning out a storage locker and discovered what was believed to be explosive material. The citizen came to HQ for assistance with disposing of the item. Upon further investigation the item was some type of explosive training equipment. All BRPD personnel have returned to their offices without further incident.

