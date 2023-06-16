BR teen travels to nation’s capital to bring awareness to Type 1 diabetes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In 2013, at just six and half years old, Bryce Baptiste was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Now 16 years old, the Baton Rouge native says he doesn’t let the disease slow him down or define who he is.

“When I was diagnosed, I was still very active. I did basketball and soccer, now I run track for my school,” said Baptiste.

Type 1 diabetes results from the body’s failure to produce insulin requiring the person to inject insulin or wear an insulin pump. There is nothing you can do to prevent type one diabetes and at present nothing you can do to get rid of it.

“My mom and my dad have been supportive and helpful. They help me adjust and learn and so have my doctors,” Baptiste continued.

When you have diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or doesn’t use insulin as well as it should, causing sugar to build up in the body.

Signs of Type 1 diabetes include frequent urination, extreme thirst and dry mouth, fatigue and weakness, increased appetite, and unexplained weight loss.

“I was feeling sluggish. My mom noticed signs I was less of myself,”Baptiste explained.

Baptiste is the first in his family to be diagnosed with the disease. He is one of two Louisianans that will travel to Washington D.C.

Once there, he will speak with members of Congress, talking about the impact diabetes has on the state.

“I want to show that we are important for funding, and it will help others. If you are 16, you just want to live life and it can get hard. I have slip-ups so with funding and research, it can help out with that,” Baptiste added.

According to the American Diabetes Association, diagnosed diabetes costs Louisiana an estimated $5.7 billion each year.

“I believe it is an issue, not a lot of people are aware. People need to know what it means to have it,” Baptiste continued.

