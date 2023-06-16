Facebook
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Parkview Baptist Eagles

Stop No. 4 for year 24 of Sportsline Summer Camp is Parkview Baptist where the Eagles could be soaring with a senior three-year starter at quarterback.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 4 for year 24 of Sportsline Summer Camp is Parkview Baptist where the Eagles could be soaring with a senior three-year starter at quarterback leading Stefan Lefors’ team.

The Eagles, which are coming off a 10-3 season in 2022, lost mainstays Micah Johnson, Jay Richardson, and Byron Stewart among others.

But Abram Johnston is expected to do big things slinging the rock to a plethora of Parkview receivers taking turns running routes and stretching defenses in an RPO attack.

Perhaps, there will be more passing to Brock Comeaux and Jack Herrington than running, which was the case in the spring game with Hannan.

Kayden Tureaud returns to tote the rock for a team held to just seven touchdowns against the likes of Dunham, Madison Prep, U-High, and St. Charles Catholic.

