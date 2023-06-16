2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Dutchtown Griffins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dutchtown Griffins closed out the first week of the 2023 Sportsline Summer Camp on Friday, June 16, coming off a 7-4 season where they were co-district champs.

The school is celebrating 20 years, which is the same amount of time Guy Mistretta has been a high school head coach, but going into year seven with the Griffins.

This summer, he’s got a quarterback battle playing out between senior Ethan Aucoin, who started four games last year before he broke his ankle, and up-and-coming junior Dylan Champagne, who shared the 7-on-7 reps the day cameras were there.

They return most of their skill position supporting cast but are missing most of their offensive line.

However, the Griffins are optimistic they can build on last season’s success.

