20-year-old shot, killed in Baton Rouge, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Friday, June 16.

Aklyah Dorsey, 20, was identified as the shooting victim, police said.

According to detectives, the shooting took place on North Parkview Dr. around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Police said they arrested Khalil Holmes, 26 in the driveway of the listed address.

Holmes was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Negligent Homicide, officials added.

This is an ongoing investigation.

