New law regulates Louisiana ankle monitors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new law provides some oversight of electric monitoring providers and requires them to follow Department of Public Safety & Corrections regulations.

Before House Bill 556, standards under Louisiana law governing ankle monitor providers were nonexistent.

Researchers at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber found loosely regulated ankle monitors were a cause for concern in public safety.

“The issues that slip through the cracks or things that happen unbeknownst to law enforcement are now built in so that they’ll have knowledge. There will be reporting requirements so that the entire apparatus of our justice system will all be on the same page,” said Trey Godfrey, the Senior Vice President of policy for BRAC.

Officials hope this law can reduce violent crime and establish clear standards for electronic monitoring devices.

“This bill helps us to provide a systematic approach to those entities that will be supervising those released on bond, released out of jail, and they need to be supervised pretrial in the community while they’re out on bond.” said Judge Don Johnson, 19th Judicial Court.

“It’s not just about easy for us. It’s about holding those individuals who are out on bond more accountable and looking at all of the issues over the years where they were not held accountable. This puts that standard into place to prevent things from happening that we’ve dealt with in the past,” said Chief Paul, with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Under the new law both offenders and electric monitoring providers will be fined, if ankle monitors are tampered with.

HB556 will go into effect on August 1st.

