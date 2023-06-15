Man accused of stealing $4K from victim’s bank account
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of identity theft and bank fraud.
According to deputies, the man is believed to have stolen bank card information from someone and withdrew approximately $4,000 from the victim’s account.
Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.