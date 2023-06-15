LSU’s Skenes named winner of 2023 Dick Howser Trophy; second Tiger in history

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - LSU right-hander and All-American Paul Skenes was named the winner of the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in Division I baseball.

Skenes becomes the second Tiger in history to win the award joining All-American first baseman Eddy Furniss in 1998.

The Dick Howser Trophy not only honors a player with some of the best ability nationally, but it also is based upon the tenets of leadership, moral character and courage. The top draft choices for the upcoming Major League Baseball free agent draft usually are among the Howser Trophy finalists, but this is not a criterion for the eventual winner.

The Air Force transfer led the SEC in wins (12), strikeouts (188), ERA (1.77), innings pitched (107.0), and opponent batting average (.170). Skenes 188 strikeouts ranks second in school history for most strikeouts in a single season trailing only Ben McDonald.

“Paul Skenes certainly is deserving of the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy,” Howser Trophy chairman David Feaster said. “He has established himself as head and shoulders above any pitcher in NCAA Division I this season as well as a team leader and community service champion. His tremendous talent also has helped LSU make the NCAA World Series field for the 19th time overall and the first time since 2017.”

Skenes, Collegiate Baseball’s 2023 National Player of the Year and the 2023 SEC Pitcher of the Year, is No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (188), strikeouts per nine innings (15.81) and WHIP (0.78), and he is No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.77). He is No.3 in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.44), and No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.47).

