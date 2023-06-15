Facebook
La. adults can learn how to apply to attend community college for free

The webinars will be held Thursday, June 15 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The webinars will be held Thursday, June 15 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.(Louisiana Office of Student Financial Aid)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Adults in Louisiana have the opportunity to apply to attend community college for free, thanks to the M.J. Foster Promise Program.

In response to huge interest, inquiries, and applications for the second-year cycle of the program, the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) will be hosting two informational webinars for the public and anyone interested in learning more about the program.

The webinars will be held Thursday, June 15 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Click here to register for the 11 a.m. session.

Click here to register for the 2 p.m. session.

According to LOSFA, they will provide information on the program, such as requirements, eligible schools, and programs of study, what costs are covered, frequently asked questions, and potential legislative changes.

Click here for more information.

Named after former Louisiana Governor Mike J. Foster, the MJ Foster Promise Program provides financial support for students to earn credentials that align to high-demand jobs in growing industry sectors like Construction, Healthcare, Information Technology, Transportation & Logistics, and Manufacturing.

This includes students pursuing associates degrees, a technical certificate, or HiSET/high school equivalency (WorkreadyU).

