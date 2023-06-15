Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fleurty Girl Women’s Boutique Is Now Open in Baton Rouge

The newest location of a Fleurty Girl store is in Baton Rouge.
By Keiristin Wilbert
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Popular New Orleans brand Fleurty Girl, just opened a new location in Baton Rouge. Fleurty Girl is located on 3622 Government Street in Baton Rouge. Inside, shoppers will find locally branded t-shirts, accessories, and home goods. Lauren Haydel is the founder of Fleurty Girl. She is excited to bring fun, flirty attire and accessories to women and girls in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. According to Lauren, everyone should be proud of where they live and where they are from. Fleurty Girl also honors her store manager by placing the manager’s name on the door. When you visit the Baton Rouge location, say hello to Paige. We visited Fleurty Girl just before they opened to give you a look inside. Happy Shopping.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets