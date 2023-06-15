Fleurty Girl Women’s Boutique Is Now Open in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Popular New Orleans brand Fleurty Girl, just opened a new location in Baton Rouge. Fleurty Girl is located on 3622 Government Street in Baton Rouge. Inside, shoppers will find locally branded t-shirts, accessories, and home goods. Lauren Haydel is the founder of Fleurty Girl. She is excited to bring fun, flirty attire and accessories to women and girls in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. According to Lauren, everyone should be proud of where they live and where they are from. Fleurty Girl also honors her store manager by placing the manager’s name on the door. When you visit the Baton Rouge location, say hello to Paige. We visited Fleurty Girl just before they opened to give you a look inside. Happy Shopping.

