Dylan Crews wins Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas. (WAFB) - All-American and projected top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews named the winner of the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award (BBNCSA). \

The award goes to the nation’s top college baseball slugger in the nation.

The BBNCSA, created by the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, was open to nominations from all Division I baseball programs in the country. The award is based on performance at the plate, academics, and personal integrity.

A native of Longwood, Fla, Crews ranks No. 3 in the nation in batting average at .434 with 17 home runs, 67 RBI and had led the Tigers to their first College World Series appearance since 2017.

Crews, was also named the SEC Player of the Year for the second straight, becoming the first player to win it in consecutive years.

“I would first like to recognize the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award Selection Committee for the work they did this season,” said Tracy Taylor, Executive Director of the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award and the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation. “This was the deepest and most talented group of players we have seen in the history of the award. It was a very close race. I think the Selection Committee did a great job in selecting Dylan Crews of LSU as the winner of the 2023 Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award presented by SR Bats. Dylan hit over .430 with an on base percentage of .576 and a 1.310 OPS in the toughest league in college baseball. He was the SEC Player of the Year and a consensus All America.

“But that is not the whole story of this student-athlete. Dylan is also on the SEC Community Service Team as well as being an excellent student. He has been recognized for his work with families with physical and mental disabilities in Baton Rouge and with Team Of Dreams in the area. Dylan Crews is a great example of what the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award is all about.”

The BBNCSA originally started out in 2017 as an honor going to the top college hitter in Texas. In 2019, the BBNCSA expanded becoming a regional award covering Division I programs in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma. The BBNCSA became a national award in 2020; however, no winner was announced due to the COVID-19 virus which cut the 2020 college baseball season short.

Texas Tech’s Hunter Hargrove won the initial BBNCSA in 2017. Dallas Baptist’s Devlin Granberg took home the honor in 2018 with Texas Tech’s Josh Jung winning the award in 2019. Connor Norby from East Carolina University won the BBNCSA in 2021. Last year’s winner was Ivan Melendez from the University of Texas.

