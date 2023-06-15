CRIME STOPPERS: Police searching for workplace thief accused of taking thousands

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole funds being paid to his workplace.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Corey Touchet, 47, is wanted on felony theft and refund theft charges.

Investigators said Touchet stole around $3,772 from his former employer by mishandling funds and reversing cash payments into cash refunds.

Corey Touchet (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

Officials described him as being 5′6″ and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Touchet is should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit a tip anonymously on their website, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

