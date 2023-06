BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police have arrested a woman they were searching for in connection with suspected insurance fraud.

Arrest records state Ja’Nyjia Roberson, 21, was arrested by LSP on Thursday, June 15 on the charge of insurance fraud.

