Crawfish and Lobster Risotto Paul Bocuse

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Carnaroli rice is prized by Italians as one of the superfino-grade rices with the high starch content that gives risotto its characteristic creaminess. Coupled with Louisiana crawfish it makes an exceptional dish for the Father’s Day celebration.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

½ pound Louisiana crawfish tails

½ pound lobster tail meat, diced

1¾ cups Carnaroli rice

6½ cups crawfish stock

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp minced shallots

1 tsp minced garlic

½ cup Chardonnay

Salt and finely ground white pepper to taste

1 tbsp chopped truffle peelings

¼ cup unsalted butter

1 tbsp crème fraîche

¼ cup chopped chervil

½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Method:

In a stockpot, bring crawfish stock to a boil and hold at simmer. In a large heavy-bottomed pan, add olive oil and shallots over medium heat. Sweat shallots 2–3 minutes. Add garlic and cook an additional 2 minutes. Add rice and stir to coat with olive oil. Add Chardonnay and cook until almost evaporated, stirring occasionally. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add enough crawfish stock to thinly cover the rice. Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Add stock as needed to keep the rice covered. Continue adding stock while stirring until the rice is tender, 20–25 minutes. Add crawfish tails and lobster, blending well. Add truffle peelings, butter, crème fraîche, chervil and cheese, stirring to combine. Serve immediately

