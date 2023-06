BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a deadly shooting on Wednesday, June 14.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at BREC Park on Big Bend.

Officials said the Coroner has been contacted.

No other details were given at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.