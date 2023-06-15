Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Caught on camera: Cement tanker catches fire, explodes in Texas

Fire officials say the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire. (WFAA via CNN)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON, Texas (WFAA) - A cement tanker exploded in Texas after fire officials say its extension boom hit some power lines.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at an intersection near U.S. Route 75 in Richardson, Texas. The city’s fire department says the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire.

As the tanker was set ablaze, helicopter video showed it explode.

The truck operator got out safely, and officials say no one was hurt in the incident.

Fire crews needed to wait for the power line to be shut off before starting to put out the blaze.

Power was knocked out to about 1,200 customers in the area, due to the downed power line, but has since been restored.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Rachel Hann
Missing boater identified; boat operator hospitalized after crash

Latest News

Los Angeles County Public Health Emergency Operations officials leave St. Anthony's Croatian...
Migrants bused from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls ‘despicable stunt’
City officials react after more than 40 migrants bused to Los Angeles
YOUR HEALTH: Grandfather’s lifesaver! Ion robot targets lung cancer
Wildfire smoke blankets parts of Midwest as severe storms strike South
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 15
Another Heat Advisory today with a few storms possible