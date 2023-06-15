Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BR superintendent passed over for new role in Florida

EBR Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse
EBR Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORIDA, Fla. (WAFB) - The superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System is staying put for now after being passed over to lead a school district in another state.

The Broward County School System selected Dr. Peter Licata as its new superintendent, a position EBR Superintendent Sito Narcisse had applied for last month, according to the CBS affiliate in Miami, Fla.

RELATED LINKS
Leader of EBR Schools selected as finalist for superintendent position in Florida
Leader of EBR Schools selected as semi-finalist for superintendent position in Florida

School board members selected its new superintendent on June 15 after interviewing finalists.

Narcisse was selected two weeks prior as one of three finalists for the then-vacant superintendent position, according to the Broward County School System.

Narcisse has served as superintendent of East Baton Rouge Schools for two years.

Broward County School System is the sixth largest school system in the country.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in...
Biden hosts Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb executives in push to end hidden ‘junk fees’
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 15
Another Heat Advisory today with a few storms possible
One person killed in shooting at BREC Park off N. Sherwood.
Victim identified after argument led to deadly shooting at BREC Park
Victim identified after argument led to deadly shooting at BREC Park