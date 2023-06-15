BR superintendent passed over for new role in Florida

FLORIDA, Fla. (WAFB) - The superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System is staying put for now after being passed over to lead a school district in another state.

The Broward County School System selected Dr. Peter Licata as its new superintendent, a position EBR Superintendent Sito Narcisse had applied for last month, according to the CBS affiliate in Miami, Fla.

School board members selected its new superintendent on June 15 after interviewing finalists.

Narcisse was selected two weeks prior as one of three finalists for the then-vacant superintendent position, according to the Broward County School System.

Narcisse has served as superintendent of East Baton Rouge Schools for two years.

Broward County School System is the sixth largest school system in the country.

