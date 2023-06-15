Another Heat Advisory today with a few storms possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second straight day, a Heat Advisory is posted for the majority of our area, with afternoon highs expected to reach the mid 90s, and heat index values peaking in the 105°-110° range.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 15 (WAFB)

If you have to be outdoors for any length of time, take frequent breaks, and make sure to stay hydrated.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 15 (WAFB)

In terms of rain chances, it’s another day of mixed signals from our guidance. The most active weather should stay to our north, with storms riding along the northern periphery of a dome of high pressure. But some of our guidance is coming in with considerably higher rain chances this morning, suggesting we could even see some storms develop through mid to late morning. I’ve got rain chances posted around 40%, with isolated strong storms not out of the question.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 15 (WAFB)

Heat Continues to Build

Heat Advisories are almost a certainty into the weekend, with Excessive Heat Warnings not out of the question. If anything, the heat gets a little worse in the days ahead, with highs climbing into the upper 90s, and an increased potential for heat index values to exceed 110 degrees at times. Best storm chances will continue to reside to our north, but a few storms will be possible into the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 15 (WAFB)

Not Much Relief Next Week

The extended outlook points toward a continuation of very hot weather, with highs generally remaining in the upper 90s. However, rain chances may start to see a bit of an uptick and on any given day, if storms develop soon enough, that may help to keep some neighborhoods in the mid 90s. Regardless, above-normal temperatures are likely to continue.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 15 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.