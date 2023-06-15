3 Tigers named First-Team All-Americans by NCBWA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews, pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White were named First-Team All-Americans by the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Crews, the 2023 SEC Player of the Year, is No. 2 in the nation in on-base percentage (.576); No. 2 in runs scored (89); No. 3 in batting average (.434) and No. 3 in walks (65). He was recently named the winner of the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award given to the nation’s top college baseball slugger.

The Longwood, Fla native led the SEC in batting average (.434), on-base percentage (.576), runs (89), hits (98), and walks (65). He has increased his reached base streak to 67 straight games, which includes all 63 games this season and the final four games of last season.

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Skenes, was recently named the winner of the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in Division I baseball, and was named SEC Pitcher of the Year.

He led the SEC in wins (12), strikeouts (188), ERA (1.77), innings pitched (107.0), and opponent batting average (.170). Skenes 188 strikeouts ranks second in school history for most strikeouts in a single season trailing only Ben McDonald.

LSU third baseman Tommy White (47) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

LSU third baseman Tommy White (47 ) hits a two-run home run against Kentucky on Friday, April 14. (Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

White, a 2023 First-Team All-SEC selection, ranks No. 1 in the SEC in RBI (97), No. 3 in hits (89), No. 3 in total bases (177), No. 4 in doubles (22), No. 4 in batting average (.377), No. 4 in slugging percentage (.750) and No. 6 in homers (22).

His 97 RBI ranks No. 5 in LSU history for most in a single season. White is No. 2 in the nation in RBI, and he is No. 3 in the nation in RBI per game (1.67).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.