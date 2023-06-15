Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

3 Tigers named First-Team All-Americans by NCBWA

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews, pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White were named First-Team All-Americans by the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Crews, the 2023 SEC Player of the Year, is No. 2 in the nation in on-base percentage (.576); No. 2 in runs scored (89); No. 3 in batting average (.434) and No. 3 in walks (65). He was recently named the winner of the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award given to the nation’s top college baseball slugger.

The Longwood, Fla native led the SEC in batting average (.434), on-base percentage (.576), runs (89), hits (98), and walks (65). He has increased his reached base streak to 67 straight games, which includes all 63 games this season and the final four games of last season.

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Skenes, was recently named the winner of the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in Division I baseball, and was named SEC Pitcher of the Year.

He led the SEC in wins (12), strikeouts (188), ERA (1.77), innings pitched (107.0), and opponent batting average (.170). Skenes 188 strikeouts ranks second in school history for most strikeouts in a single season trailing only Ben McDonald.

LSU third baseman Tommy White (47)
LSU third baseman Tommy White (47)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
LSU third baseman Tommy White (47 ) hits a two-run home run against Kentucky on Friday, April 14.
LSU third baseman Tommy White (47 ) hits a two-run home run against Kentucky on Friday, April 14.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

White, a 2023 First-Team All-SEC selection, ranks No. 1 in the SEC in RBI (97), No. 3 in hits (89), No. 3 in total bases (177), No. 4 in doubles (22), No. 4 in batting average (.377), No. 4 in slugging percentage (.750) and No. 6 in homers (22).

His 97 RBI ranks No. 5 in LSU history for most in a single season. White is No. 2 in the nation in RBI, and he is No. 3 in the nation in RBI per game (1.67).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed

Latest News

LSU practices at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
LSU takes team photo before practicing at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
Dylan Crews wins Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU’s Skenes named winner of 2023 Dick Howser Trophy; second Tiger in history
LSU arrives in Omaha ahead of first practice for CWS