2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Port Allen Pelicans

Don Gibson and his Port Allen Pelicans were the focus of Sportsline Summer Camp on Wednesday, June 14.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Entering year seven as head coach, Gibson is excited about getting back every one of his skill position players on offense, with hopes of getting his sophomore quarterback up to speed in the next two months.

In the Pels’ spring game against Cecilia, there were some anxious moments with a couple of pick-sixes.

But sophomore Kaleb West only had five spring practices on grass at a brand new position and did manage to get his team in the end zone a few times despite a loss on the scoreboard.

Gibson said despite a losing record last year, he’s got such an experienced and talented supporting cast that he thinks West could spark a breakout year for the Pels.

