Watching Your Wallet: Protect Digital Data While Traveling

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While traveling, you know to watch out for pick-pockets trying to get your wallet, but experts explain what you need to do to keep your digital wallet and information safe when you’re on the go.

It’s good practice to always be aware of your surroundings, especially while traveling, but have you thought about how to best protect your digital information while traveling?

Cybercriminals aren’t just after your personal information when you’re at home. They can try to get your data when you’re on the go. Travel expert, Fodor’s, is sharing some advice to keep yourself safe - digitally.

First, never use that free airport charger for your phone. Earlier this year, the FBI issued a warning about charging stations at airports, hotels, and even shopping centers.

Cyber experts say ‘juice jacking’ is a legitimate concern. It’s a term for stealing your personal information through a USB charging station. Hackers can manipulate the USB ports to put malware on people’s phones and copy their data. There are no confirmed reports of this happening yet, but the technology exists. The solution is to pack your own power bank.

Experts also recommend skipping public Wi-Fi. Jumping on the airport’s public Wi-Fi puts you at risk of what’s called a ‘man-in-the-middle’ attack. A scammer may have created a fake Wi-Fi option that you click on by mistake.

Do you leave your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on all the time? These should only be turned on when needed to avoid allowing a cybercriminal possible access to your phone’s contents.

And is ‘auto-connect’ enabled on your Wi-Fi? You should turn this off, so you don’t automatically connect to a Wi-Fi setup you don’t use regularly, like your home or office.

It should go without saying but don’t post photos of your boarding pass on social media. The barcode contains information about your passport, your contact information, and more.

