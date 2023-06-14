Facebook
Walker police seize 7 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

The Walker Police Department arrested two suspects and seized over seven pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop near I-12 on Wednesday, June 14.(Walker Police Deparment)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker Police Department arrested two suspects and seized over seven pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop near I-12 on Wednesday, June 14.

According to Walker PD, officers made a traffic stop near the Walker exit on I-12 and while questioning the occupants of the vehicle officers became suspicious that the vehicle contained contraband and they contacted Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office K9 team to assist.

A search of the vehicle revealed several sealed packages which subsequently tested positive for cocaine.

“The vehicle driven by the suspects, a 2018 Dodge Charger, was found to have 3.5 kilos (7.7 lbs) of cocaine hidden under the backseat,” said Walker Police Chief David Addison. “The street value of the cocaine seized is estimated at approximately $150,000.”

Michael D. Hernandez, 43, and Nohemi Vazquez Puente, 43, were arrested and booked into Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule II, controlled dangerous substances. Hernandez was also charged with traffic violations.

“In addition to the arrest, we intend to explore the possibility of asset forfeiture with respect to the suspect’s vehicle. We want to send the message to people involved in the trafficking and distribution of dangerous drugs that we are going to use every tool available to us to go after such offenders,” said Chief Addison. “This seizure and arrest illustrate the importance of active traffic enforcement efforts, as well as the benefits of working closely with our law enforcement partners.”

Both suspects remain in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. The bond for Hernandez has been set at $50,200.00, while the bond for Vazquez Puente is $50,000.00.

