VIDEOS: Tornadoes reported in central, south Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reports of tornadoes touching down and causing damage are coming in around central and south Alabama Wednesday as residences across the state brace for a day of severe weather.

BARBOUR COUNTY

The Eufaula Police Department has confirmed damage on Paul Lee Parkway, State Docks Road, Randolph Avenue, Hunters Inlet and Shadow Moss. Other areas of the city are still being assessed. EPD is urging residents to limit travel and to avoid the noted areas.

Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs says a tornado knocked the wall out of a structure in that area. He added that around 30 or 40 trees were also knocked down. The mayor confirmed a single injury said to be very minor.

Here are some photos specifically showing the damage in the Eufaula area.

HENRY COUNTY

Residents in south Alabama’s Henry county have reported a tornado touched in the area of Abbeville. Details are limited, but at least one home was damaged and there are reports of debris along U.S. Highway 431. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Continue checking back for updates.

SEVERE WEATHER PHOTOS

