Suspect in shocking shooting video also faced charges after Ascension Parish shootout

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported investigators identified Raneshia Pointer as the woman on video firing a gun at another woman.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The woman arrested for a shooting captured on a cellphone camera, Raneshia Pointer, was charged in connection with a shooting in Ascension Parish less than a year ago.

Baton Rouge police say investigators identified Pointer as the woman on the video firing a gun at another woman. The arrest warrant states she met up with the other woman to fight at an address on Longridge Avenue in the middle of the afternoon last week.

According to police, the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The same arrest warrant shows Pointer was wanted on a felony count of attempted second-degree murder as well as a felony weapons charge for the shooting last week.

In the Ascension Parish case from last November, Pointer faced principal to attempted second-degree murder and other charges after Pointer’s mother reportedly shot a woman at a parking lot on Old Jefferson Highway near I-10 in Geismar.

Raneshia Pointer
Raneshia Pointer(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the women had also met up to fight in that case. Officials at the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office were not immediately able to discuss the status of that case.

