SMART LIVING: The strength of multi-generational living

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - A record 60 million Americans are living under one roof, but the situation can often create problems.

One family has found a way to make it all work. The Baez family is a three-generation household. Six people are living in a three thousand square foot, four-bedroom home.

“They drive me crazy, but it, but deep down inside, it’s wonderful,” said George Baez, a father and grandfather.

“I like it because it brings us closer, compared to other people that I know,” said Jessica Oviedo, a daughter, mother, and sister.

At times, the closeness can lead to chaos.

“There’s a lot of clashing personalities,” Oviedo added.

Experts said there are ways to improve the situation of living together. They said to set clear boundaries and respect each other’s personal space. George Baez and his wife have a master bedroom downstairs, while their kids and grandkids share three bedrooms upstairs.

Also, experts said it’s important to delegate responsibilities and establish a routine.

“We all actually eat at different times,” George Baez said.

Another important factor is to communicate.

“I guess everyone kind of just takes their part with saying like what they don’t like,” shared Emily Baez, a daughter, sister, and aunt.

The family agrees that being together and watching one another grow reaps all the benefits in the end.

“Learning to appreciate each other and speaking more to one another,” said Oviedo.

In the United States, the percentage of multi-generational households was higher in Asian, African American, and Hispanic households. In a U.S. poll of multi-generational households, 71% of people said the circumstances made it easier for one family member to continue in school or function in the workplace. It also allowed grandparents to serve as role models for younger family members.

