Slidell man sentenced to 10 years in child porn case

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A 31-year-old Slidell man was sentenced to 10 years in prison without the possibility of probation or parole after pleading guilty in a child pornography case.

Zachary Jay Rizzotto received the sentence from District Judge John Keller after pleading guilty on Monday (June 12) to 10 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Rizzotto also was ordered to register as a sex offender upon release from state prison.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said Rizzotto had no prior criminal history, but was caught with the illicit material by special agents from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation. Those agents, prosecutors said, acted on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and began investigating Rizzotto’s online activities between July and August of 2021.

The agents later executed a search warrant at Rizzotto’s home and recovered “multiple images of children engaged in sexual acts.”

Prosecutors said that after being arrested and read his Miranda rights, Rizzotto “admitted to viewing and trading images of child pornography online.”

The LBI’s investigation was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery’s office said.

