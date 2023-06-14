School systems receive $20M for new safety features

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Schools out for the summer but that doesn’t mean the work inside is done.

For Assumption Parish, they are assessing their facilities this summer. The goal is to look for a way to keep students, faculty, and staff safe when they return in the fall.

“There is no one way to keep a school safe. We look at it as a multi-layer approach,” Superintendent Dr. John Barthelemy added.

Assumption Parish is one of 39 school districts receiving over half a million dollars.

The Louisiana Department of Education is investing over $20 million to harden the perimeters around schools.

“New school construction always thinks about and adds school safety additions, but we have older schools in our state. We need to push that money out to make them safer,” State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley explained.

Dr. Barthelemy said the funds will be used to keep teachers and students safe by reinforcing single points of entry.

“Right now, when you enter schools, you can walk right in and be with the students. We need a holding place perimeter away from students,” Dr. Barthelemy continued.

The Stronger Connections Grant program money will help Assumption Parish Schools already add to the safety features in place.

“Last year, we purchased metal detectors and also more security cameras, " said Dr. Barthelemy.

In addition to the funds, The Department of Education is also encouraging school systems to solicit feedback from educators, parents, and the community on school safety.

“We can’t take school safety for granted. It has to be a way of life,” Dr. Brumley added.

