Saints begin fitting offensive pieces in place for start of minicamp

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - With Taysom Hill back in the fold for the first day of mandatory minicamp, the Saints are starting to fit the pieces of their offensive puzzle back together.

It was 100% attendance for day one of the Saints’ mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, including two of the team’s key offensive contributors returning to Metairie in running back Alvin Kamara and Hill, a utility man.

No. 7 lived up to that name, doing some special teams work, lining up in the backfield, catching some passes, and even throwing a few as well.

One of the Saints’ biggest additions of the offseason was running back Jamaal Williams, who already had a connection with a few of his new offensive teammates. He was drafted in the same class as Kamara and played with Hill at BYU.

