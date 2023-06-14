Pair accused of using stolen identity to pawn merchandise identified
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department announced they have identified two people accused of using a stolen identity to pawn merchandise.
Investigators believe it happened on May 15 at a pawn shop on Florida Boulevard.
The pair was seen leaving the business in a dark-colored compact vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, authorities said.
