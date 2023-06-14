Facebook
Pair accused of using stolen identity to pawn merchandise identified

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for two people accused of using a stolen identity to pawn merchandise.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department announced they have identified two people accused of using a stolen identity to pawn merchandise.

Investigators believe it happened on May 15 at a pawn shop on Florida Boulevard.

The pair was seen leaving the business in a dark-colored compact vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, authorities said.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for two people accused of using a stolen identity to pawn merchandise.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

