Pair accused of using stolen identity to pawn merchandise identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department announced they have identified two people accused of using a stolen identity to pawn merchandise.

Investigators believe it happened on May 15 at a pawn shop on Florida Boulevard.

The pair was seen leaving the business in a dark-colored compact vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, authorities said.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for two people accused of using a stolen identity to pawn merchandise. (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

