Man sentenced to 2 decades behind bars after Fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop

Jail
Jail(piqsels)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after traffic stop leads deputies to search vehicle, finding multiple drugs, including fentanyl or carfentanil, officials said.

Judge William Dykes sentenced Trayvon Lee Mitchell, 33, of Denham Springs, for the charges on May 8, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux’s office.

Mitchell is charged with illegal use, possession control of weapons, crime of violence, controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution or possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II controlled dangerous substance or counterfeit (28 grams or more) methamphetamine, distribution or possession with the intent to distribute Fentanyl or Carfentanil, distribution or possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, THC or synthetic cannabinoids (less than two and a half lbs.) and possession of a schedule III controlled dangerous substance, buprenorphine.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s office, on July 11, 2022, deputies arrested Mitchell after a traffic stop for illegal window tint.

Officials said once they stopped Mitchell, he exited his vehicle and approached the deputy’s patrol unit smelling like marijuana. They reportedly asked Mitchell if he had a prescription for marijuana, which he did not.

According to arrest records, Mitchell told deputies he smoked marijuana in the vehicle before leaving his residence. Deputies then made the passengers in the vehicle exit and performed a search, officials said.

Deputies said they found four digital scales, large quantities of suspect methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, two suboxone sublingual strips, small plastic zip closure bags, a 9mm handgun, a substance commonly used for cutting drugs for street sale, and $280 in cash.

The vehicle’s inspection sticker was also fraudulent, deputies added.

