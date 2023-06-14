LSU prepares to face Tennessee in first game of CWS
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team found out Monday night, June 13, that its first opponent in Omaha will be a familiar SEC foe, the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tigers held practice Tuesday to get its preparations in order for the team they beat in a weekend series earlier in the season.
Jay Johnson and his Tigers will leave for Omaha on Wednesday and face the Vols on Saturday at 6 p.m.
