LSU prepares to face Tennessee in first game of CWS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team found out Monday night, June 13, that its first opponent in Omaha will be a familiar SEC foe, the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers held practice Tuesday to get its preparations in order for the team they beat in a weekend series earlier in the season.

Jay Johnson and his Tigers will leave for Omaha on Wednesday and face the Vols on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.