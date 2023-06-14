Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU prepares to face Tennessee in first game of CWS

The LSU baseball team is starting to prepare for Tennessee, a team the Tigers beat in a weekend series earlier in the season.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team found out Monday night, June 13, that its first opponent in Omaha will be a familiar SEC foe, the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers held practice Tuesday to get its preparations in order for the team they beat in a weekend series earlier in the season.

Jay Johnson and his Tigers will leave for Omaha on Wednesday and face the Vols on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested

Latest News

LSU Baseball Interviews : Omaha Preview - 6/13/2023
LSU prepares to face Tennessee in first game of CWS - Part I
LSU prepares to face Tennessee in first game of CWS - Part II
LSU Tigers
Cheer on LSU as Tigers depart for Omaha; game time announced