LSU learns its SEC opponents for 2024 football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team and its fans now know the Tigers’ in-conference opponents for the first season with expansion teams, Texas and Oklahoma.

**NOTE: Opponents listed alphabetically:

Alabama - Home

Arkansas - Away

Florida - Away

Oklahoma - Home

Ole Miss - Home

South Carolina - Away

Texas A&M - Away

Vanderbilt - Home

The game dates have not yet been determined.

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.