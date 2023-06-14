JACQUES TALK: Blair Barbier

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Blair Barbier is one of the best and most popular players in LSU baseball history.

He was an infielder on two national championship teams in 1997 and 2000.

Barbier sat down with WAFB-TV Sports to reflect on the glory years of the past and discuss the current LSU Tigers as head coach Jay Johnson and company make their way to Omaha and the College World Series.

