I-TEAM: Separate complaint alleges private school administrator sent inappropriate messages to another student

By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirms they have received a separate complaint against Corey Nash, dean of students at Second Chance Academy.

In that separate complaint filed on May 23, 2023, a local pastor alleges Nash sent a girl at her church some inappropriate messages. That young girl also attends Second Chance Academy. Pastor Melissa Dunn-Davis said she made the report on behalf of the young girl’s mother after they brought the messages to her. The pastor also chose to speak with WAFB on the mother’s behalf so that the young girl will not be identified.

“We have got to stand up and stop this,” said Dunn-Davis. “These young girls are being violated and someone has to speak up for them.”

Those messages, provided to the WAFB I-TEAM, come from the same number associated with the other student’s complaint. In the new messages, someone texting from the number associated with Nash tells another student to call him daddy. When that student questions why she should call him daddy, the person responds that he is just playing. At one point during the text exchange, that person tells the female student that he should stop texting her before she tells on him.

These allegations were reported to the Baton Rouge Police Department about a week before another mother, Raynesha Cummings, reported that Nash had been texting her daughter for months and paying her in hopes of getting explicit photos in return.

Cummings provided copies of the text messages she says transpired between her daughter and Nash. When WAFB called the phone number seen on the text messages, Nash picked up the phone and identified himself.

Cummings says, since April, Nash has been sending money directly to her daughter through a cash-sharing app to buy various things including a video game. One of the transactions, she says, was for $600. Cummings provided records to WAFB showing these transactions.

Cummings says she went to the school Tuesday to confront Nash about the messages and the money that was exchanged. Video filmed by her daughter appears to show Nash own up to the inappropriate messages. At no point during the video does Nash deny the allegations but instead he repeatedly dismisses them as a joke.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter has reached out to Attorney Dele Adebamiji who represents Nash for comment on these allegations and is awaiting a response.

