Good Samaritan notified officials about fire that left child injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured after an apartment fire in Baton Rouge on the morning of Wednesday, June 14.

Emergency officials confirmed the fire happened in the 7700 block of Bles Avenue near Staring Lane.

Officials said someone passing by saw the fire and alerted authorities. He broke out a window and cut his arm. He was treated on scene by EMS.

Curt Monte with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed one child was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

The St. George Fire Department was able to rescue the minor from the building.

BRFD worked to put the fire out.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

