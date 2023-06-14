A few storms possible today with increasing heat concerns into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s forecast gets off to a tricky start, with some of our hi-res guidance hinting that a few storms may begin to develop shortly after sunrise in response to a disturbance passing to our north. For now, I’ve got rain chances posted at 30%, but we’ll need to keep an eye on radar trends.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 14 (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center has areas near and north of the interstates outlined for the potential of a few strong to severe storms, with the greatest threat for areas north of the state line. In fact, a significant severe weather outbreak is possible today just to our north, with a Level 4/5 (moderate) risk of severe weather extending from Jackson, MS to Montgomery, AL and eastward into parts of Georgia.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 14 (WAFB)

Outside of any storms, heat will be an issue again today, with highs reaching the mid 90s, and heat index values peaking near or a little bit above 105°.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 14 (WAFB)

Developing Heat Wave

A developing heat wave will be the main story locally through the end of the week and into the weekend, although we’ll need to continue to at least keep one eye on storms repetitively developing to our north. Most of the action should stay a little north of us, but any southward sinking boundaries could bring the threat for a few storms, with isolated strong storms not out of the question.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 14 (WAFB)

Now onto the heat...highs will start to reach the upper 90s as soon as Thursday and may stay there through the balance of next week. At the same time, humidity levels will climb even higher, making the heat index a greater threat. The heat index could approach 110° in some areas as soon as Thursday and is likely to reach or exceed 110° in many areas by the weekend. With that in mind, Heat Advisories will likely be required, with Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings -- a higher alert level than advisory -- possible into the weekend. One other part of the equation will be our inability to cool off during the nighttime hours. Lows are expected to struggle to get below 80 degrees, adding to the cumulative heat stress that will build over the next several days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 14 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.