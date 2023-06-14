Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for 2 men accused of robbing convenience store

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify two people who investigators say are responsible for a recent robbery they are investigating.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the robbery the two men are accused of committing happened at a convenience store on Plank Road early Tuesday morning, June 13.

Anyone with information that could help investigators with this investigation should contact Crime Stoppers. You can reach them anonymously by calling 225-344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting their website. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

