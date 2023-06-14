Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Man’s identity sought in auto business burglary investigation

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a man who allegedly burglarized an auto sales business.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the burglar entered an auto sales business on Airline Highway near Delcourt Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12, and stole several temporary license plates and the keys to a white or tan 2016 Lincoln MKX. He returned to the business around two hours later and stole the Lincoln, officials added.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 225-344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting their website. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

