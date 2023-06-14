Facebook
Church under renovation catches fire

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after church caught fire on the morning of...
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after church caught fire on the morning of Wednesday, June 14.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a church caught fire Wednesday, June 14.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, the church was under renovation when it caught fire.

Firefighters found construction material on fire inside the front door. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire. The damage was minimal, according to officials.

The building received moderate smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

