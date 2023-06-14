Apartment fire leaves child, 1 other injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured after an apartment fire in Baton Rouge on the morning of Wednesday, June 14.

Emergency officials confirmed the fire happened in the 7700 block of Bles Avenue near Staring Lane.

Curt Monte with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed one child was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Officials said someone passing by saw the fire and alerted authorities. He broke out a window and cut his arm. He was treated on scene by EMS.

