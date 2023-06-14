Facebook
Apartment fire leaves 2 people injured

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital after an apartment fire in Baton Rouge on the morning of Wednesday, June 14.

Emergency officials confirmed the fire happened in the 7700 block of Bles Avenue near Staring Lane.

The ages of the victims are unknown at this time.

WAFB has reached out to the Baton Rouge Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, June 14